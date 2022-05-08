Scotiabank Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.50.

TSE:X opened at C$133.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$130.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.40. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$121.42 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.6099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.43%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

