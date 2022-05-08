Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$29.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

WJXFF stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Wajax has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $24.10.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

