Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,292,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,170 shares during the period. CI Financial makes up 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.