Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 453,790 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453,790 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 4.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Teck Resources worth $58,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 273.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. 5,359,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,585. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

