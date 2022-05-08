Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,570 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 8.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $125,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,310. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

