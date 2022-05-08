Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,500 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 3.03% of Celestica worth $42,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29,241,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 292,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 292,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 202.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 287,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 515,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

