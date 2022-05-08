Sarcophagus Price Reaches $0.33 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $1,318.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00182241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00480301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038629 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,635.81 or 2.00880850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

