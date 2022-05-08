Sakura Bloom (SKB) Trading 41.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 67.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $135,421.89 and $81,773.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

