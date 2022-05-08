Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

ASH traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 392,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

