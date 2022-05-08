Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $961,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

BAX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,112. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Baxter International Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.