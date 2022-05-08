Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases Shares of 578 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

SAP stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,749. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

