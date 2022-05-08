Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,631. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

