Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $194,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,549. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

