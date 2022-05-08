Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $135,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,732. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BL shares. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

