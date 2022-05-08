Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 567 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,960,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. 1,985,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,606.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,750.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

