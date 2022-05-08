Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $87,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,763,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

