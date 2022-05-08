Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $30,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

