Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $153,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,453. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.