Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $106,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,000 after buying an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 801,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,779. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

