Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 102,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,656. The company has a market cap of $395.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 2.42. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

