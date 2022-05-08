Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,347,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,498,000 after purchasing an additional 853,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,160,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after acquiring an additional 481,123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.59. 9,829,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

