Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 3,561 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 2,470,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,841. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.