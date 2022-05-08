Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 1,016 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,687. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

