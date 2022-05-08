Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

