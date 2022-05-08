Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of MANH traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $123.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,775. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.79 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.