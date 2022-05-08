Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of RYAN opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

