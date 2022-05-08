Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $774.00

Rune (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.08 or 0.00130815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $609,313.64 and $774.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,964,571.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.