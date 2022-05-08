Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,350 ($41.85) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,650 ($20.61) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,030 ($37.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,264.44 ($28.29).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($35.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,749.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,220.59. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 40.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 53.37 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

