Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FCXXF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

