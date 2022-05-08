Router Protocol Trading Down 3.3% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $16.77 million and $823,989.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,039,823.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00282092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00195268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00555502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038831 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,368.55 or 1.98034912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,911 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

