ROOBEE Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $673,160.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010439 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00206227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.