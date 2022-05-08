Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of RSI opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.99. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$648.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$230.76 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,327.38. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$375,020.10.

About Rogers Sugar (Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.