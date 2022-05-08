Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 664,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,641. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

