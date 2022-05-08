Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.
Shares of RCKT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 664,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,641. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
