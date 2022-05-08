Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King increased their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. 683,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,392. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

