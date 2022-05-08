Reviewing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Dorchester Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.19 -$81.30 million ($2.64) -5.55 Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 10.63 $67.83 million $1.94 13.84

Dorchester Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -3.02% -20.60% -1.86% Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 63.57% 61.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Par Pacific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

