Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Raised to $19.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,645,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,276,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

