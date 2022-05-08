Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.43) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 629.44 ($7.86).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 525.20 ($6.56) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 516.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 546.93. The company has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.55), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($124,156.25).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

