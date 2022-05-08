ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.08 million and the highest is $226.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will report full year sales of $905.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.98 million to $921.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReNew Energy Global.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

RNW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 446,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

