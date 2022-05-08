Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

RLAY stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,293. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.73. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

