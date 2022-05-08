Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

