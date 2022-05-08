Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.01. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 32,495 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.