Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.94 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.59 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of RETA traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 507,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,060. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

