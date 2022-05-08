RealFevr Price Tops $0.0015 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $173,327.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 41,472% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00190093 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00511181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039078 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,706.80 or 1.98569254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

