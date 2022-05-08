Razor Network Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Razor Network has a market cap of $2.81 million and $309,801.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004693 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002566 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

