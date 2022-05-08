Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 619,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $62,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.22. 941,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,674. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.