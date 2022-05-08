Raymond James Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$27.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.54.

TSE TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.35 and a 52-week high of C$24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.82.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

