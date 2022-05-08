Raymond James Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$7.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

