Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 8,864 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.19% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $255,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $310.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $227.49 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

