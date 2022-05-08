Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $128,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

SPGI traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $345.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,888. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.96 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

