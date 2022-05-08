Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $178,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,615.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,757.47.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

